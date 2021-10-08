Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $135.28 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,988 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $135,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $115.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.12 and its 200-day moving average is $120.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

