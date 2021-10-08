Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 316,682 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,855,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,682 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.80% of Conagra Brands worth $140,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

