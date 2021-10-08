DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRTT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DRTT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 71,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,439. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.45 million. Analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 440,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,836,042.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,912,756 shares of company stock valued at $24,358,212 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 590.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 122,920 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.