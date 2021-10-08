Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $515.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price increased by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.17.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $483.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,144. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $508.55 and a 200 day moving average of $460.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

