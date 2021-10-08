Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $509.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $517.00 to $509.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $501.54.

DPZ opened at $482.71 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $508.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $748,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

