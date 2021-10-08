Domtar (TSE:UFS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $69.31

Shares of Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$69.31 and traded as high as C$69.53. Domtar shares last traded at C$69.30, with a volume of 1,888 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UFS shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Domtar to C$68.00 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$55.50 price target on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -20.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.36.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 6.0900004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

