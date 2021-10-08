Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Dorman Products worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 46.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 183,354 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 29.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 18.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 510,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after acquiring an additional 78,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 565.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 68,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,144,000 after acquiring an additional 60,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $96.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

