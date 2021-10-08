Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Dorman Products worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

DORM opened at $96.24 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

