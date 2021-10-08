DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Up to $31.74

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.74, but opened at $33.24. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $54,766,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

