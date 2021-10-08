Dover (NYSE:DOV) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV stock opened at $159.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $176.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average of $155.53.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.