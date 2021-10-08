Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 160,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of LYL stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.55. 459,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,234. Dragon Victory International has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

Get Dragon Victory International alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dragon Victory International by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragon Victory International in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Dragon Victory International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of reward-based crowdfunding platform. It operates through the following segments: Longyun, Taikexi, and Other. The Longyun segment involves in crowdfunding and incubation business. The Taikexi segment provides auto parts sourcing and logistics services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dragon Victory International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragon Victory International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.