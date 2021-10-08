Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,405,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,682 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $138,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $100.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

