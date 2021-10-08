Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.67.

Duke Energy stock opened at $100.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,833,000 after acquiring an additional 828,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,051,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,924,000 after acquiring an additional 350,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,559,000 after acquiring an additional 336,058 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

