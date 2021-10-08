DWF Group (LON:DWF) Shares Up 2.1%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.46). 36,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 249,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.75 ($1.43).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DWF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital raised DWF Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get DWF Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £364.40 million and a P/E ratio of -9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. DWF Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.19%.

In other news, insider Michele Cicchett sold 184,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total transaction of £188,698.98 ($246,536.43).

DWF Group Company Profile (LON:DWF)

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.