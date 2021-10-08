Dye & Durham’s (DND) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 86.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.90.

DND traded down C$1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,004. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$19.42 and a 52 week high of C$53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.70.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 1.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

