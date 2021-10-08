Dynamic Market Capitalization Hits $5.58 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $412.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,736.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,594.40 or 0.06566750 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.11 or 0.00330884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $602.08 or 0.01099967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00098682 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.79 or 0.00512983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.86 or 0.00341382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.67 or 0.00326417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005099 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

