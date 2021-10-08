E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.10 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on E.On in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.73 ($13.80).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €11.03 ($12.97) on Tuesday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business’s fifty day moving average is €10.91 and its 200-day moving average is €10.35.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

