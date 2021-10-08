Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT Raised to $65.00 at BTIG Research

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $648.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after purchasing an additional 65,584 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $27,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 326,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

