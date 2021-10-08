Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report sales of $507.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500.00 million and the highest is $515.79 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $447.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

EXP traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.91. 273,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,413. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after buying an additional 84,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,674,000 after buying an additional 134,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,918,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

