EAM Investors LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

EAM Investors LLC cut its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,750 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,762,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 14.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 2.06. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

