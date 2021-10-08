EAM Investors LLC Sells 38,375 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,375 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 114,218 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in The Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127,207 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $29.64 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $29.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at $20,037,773.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

