EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 288,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 122.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.