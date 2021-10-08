Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 10,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 339,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

