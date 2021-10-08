Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management reduced its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,330 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

EPC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

