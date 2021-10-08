Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.420-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Edison International stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

