Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Edison International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Edison International by 16.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 471,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Edison International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Edison International by 163.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 56,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Edison International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.