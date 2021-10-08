EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EDRVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.86 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.88.

EDRVF stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

