eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of eHealth worth $246,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in eHealth during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in eHealth during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

EHTH stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.44. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

