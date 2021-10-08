Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFGSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Eiffage alerts:

EFGSY stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.