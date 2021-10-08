Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ECIFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue raised Electricité de France to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electricité de France has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

