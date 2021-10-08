Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of EFC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 320,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 21.48 and a quick ratio of 21.48. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $938.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.20.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellington Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Ellington Financial worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.