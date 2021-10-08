Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,403 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 19,046.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $283.83 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.26 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

