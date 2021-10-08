Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 38.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,309,000 after acquiring an additional 104,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.82 and a 200-day moving average of $217.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

