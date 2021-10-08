Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,559 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8,859.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 129,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 35,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 488,452 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $60.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

