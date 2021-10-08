Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 299 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 18.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Public Storage by 7.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,837,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 11.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.00. 343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.58.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

