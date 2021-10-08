Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 7,417 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,489 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

NYSE:F traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 989,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,703,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

