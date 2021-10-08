Embracer Group AB (publ)’s (THQQF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embracer Group AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS THQQF remained flat at $$9.21 during trading on Friday. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. Embracer Group AB has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

