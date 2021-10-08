Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Short Interest Down 20.2% in September

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPWR. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I alerts:

NYSE:EPWR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,724. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.