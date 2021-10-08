Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

ENTA stock opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $68.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

