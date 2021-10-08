Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.