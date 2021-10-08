Enbridge’s (ENB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$58.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.18.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$51.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$51.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.54. The company has a market cap of C$103.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.95 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.1500002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 111.44%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

