Endava (DAVA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Endava (NYSE: DAVA) recently:

9/30/2021 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Endava had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/27/2021 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.68. 11,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,855. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.77, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $153.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.43.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Endava by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

