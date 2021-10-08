Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enel in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $7.92 on Friday. Enel has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

