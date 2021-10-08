Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 4.1% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 162,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,769,416. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

