Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Has $737,000 Stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,710 shares during the period. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 98,584 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 182,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 98,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 97,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,458. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.