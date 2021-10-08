Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ERF. Desjardins lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Enerplus by 323.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,785 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $21,570,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enerplus by 402.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,664 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $11,737,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $12,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.