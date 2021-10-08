Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading 4.4% Higher

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $153.89 and last traded at $153.89. 48,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,988,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.08 and a 200-day moving average of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,726 shares of company stock worth $14,301,967. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

