EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $267.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post $267.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $268.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 78.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 357,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,180,000 after purchasing an additional 159,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $4,245,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NPO traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,063. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $99.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.99 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

