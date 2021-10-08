EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $267.55 Million

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post $267.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $268.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 78.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 357,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,180,000 after purchasing an additional 159,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $4,245,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NPO traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,063. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $99.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.99 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.