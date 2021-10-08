Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $180.23 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $180,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after buying an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,637,000 after buying an additional 45,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,038. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.84.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $5.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $632.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,436. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $125.30 billion, a PE ratio of 759.44, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $625.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

