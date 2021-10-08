Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $294.06 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,807,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,211 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $294,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $108.08. 279,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,570,132. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.72.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

